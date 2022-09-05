South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Four St John's HSC Dance students selected for NSW Dance Callback

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP TALENTS: St John's HSC Dance students Lily Webster, Allyx Cornelius, Madeleine Allen and Molly O'Neill, with their teacher Savannah Lloyd. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

In the competitive world of dance, four talented St John's students have proven they've got what it takes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.