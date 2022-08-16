The first ever Berry Writers Festival has announced a jam-packed line-up of Australian authors and journalists.
Program presenters include Walkley Award-winning writer Jane Caro AM; the internationally best-selling author and scientist, Tim Flannery, who who will deliver the opening address; Saturday Paper journalist Rick Morton; Peter Hartcher, political and international editor of the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, and noted novelists Craig Silvey, Fiona Kelly McGregor, Tabitha Carvan, Nigel Featherstone, Anita Heiss, Paul Daley and Allison Tait (A.L. Tait).
Advertisement
Spread across three days, the Festival will give visitors and locals alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exchange of ideas and creative inspiration.
Presenters will discuss everything from research to publishing, climate change, history, moral codes, democracy, and much more, a series of panel discussions, conversations, performances, author signings, workshops and social events.
Festival founder and artistic director Suzanne Burdon said the Berry Writers Festival is a chance for many to shift their perspective, while also enjoying the art of storytelling.
"The enormous enthusiasm for the Festival, from far and wide, means we will be sharing the insights of many talented authors and thinkers and re-imagining the world in all of its joy and complexity," she said.
"We hope to inspire those who attend to consider important social, political and environmental issues, as well as to ponder the human condition and, above all, to enjoy reading and storytelling."
The festival precinct will be in the heart of the village Berry, providing opportunities for festival goers to sample all of the sophistication and charm that the famous regional town has to offer.
Berry Writers Festival will run on October 21-23; early bird tickets are available from the festival website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.