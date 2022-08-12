South Coast Register
Vale 'Chicka' Pearson: Beloved jockey and horse trainer passes away at 87

August 12 2022 - 11:05pm
Chicka Pearson was a legendary jockey and horse trainer who plied his trade all over the world.

The following tribute to Colin 'Chicka' Pearson includes contributions from the Moruya Jockey Club and Chicka's family.

