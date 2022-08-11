Major roadworks are on the way for Nowra and Bomaderry, as the Bridge Project enters its next phase.
In the coming months, residents will see an increase of roadworks between the two areas as the Nowra Bridge Project continues to drive ahead, entering its next construction phase.
With roadwork activity expected to last around six months, the new bridge will finally be opened to traffic once the necessary work is completed.
The next stage of the project is able to begin due to the bridge now spanning the Shoalhaven River.
The next stage will include:
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said this will be a considerable amount of roadwork and it will need to be completed before the bridge can be opened to traffic and the public.
"Work will also continue on the new bridge as it is fixed into position on the piers, drainage systems are connected, and safety barriers and street lights are installed, all before the asphalting begins," Ms Hancock said.
Work on the roads and pavement north of the bridge is also expected to start in the coming weeks.
Pavement replacement at the intersection of the Princes Highway with Bolong Road, along with moving traffic onto the new widened section of Bomaderry Creek Bridge is some of the roadwork activity residents and travellers are expected to see.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway said some of the work will be staged over a couple of weekends to reduce the impact on road users during the week.
"The community would be informed of the dates and impacts of scheduled work in advance," Mr Farraway said.
"There's a lot of big things coming up and we thank the community for the patience during this exciting time for the project."
The $342 million project is on track to be completed by mid 2024.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
