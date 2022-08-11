To be safe from crime and violence is a fundamental right for everyone in our community.
As we grow older, several factors can impact our confidence and quality of life.
Advertisement
People need to take a few extra precautions and be prepared when a risk is identified.
This can go a long way to improve your feeling of safety when out in public spaces and at home.
Here are some simple tips we all can take to help protect yourself, your family, and friends from the effects of crime.
If you are or know of someone who is the victim of abuse, please call the Aging and Disability Abuse Helpline on 1800 628 221 or visit https://www.ageningdisabilitycommission.nsw.gov.au/contact-us .
Also remember, If it looks suss, report it
Please remember - Do not Drink and Drive
As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Remember you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive.
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
Read more: Crime/Court
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.