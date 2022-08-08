Nowra's Maddy Collier has taken another step forward in her AFLW career.
She has accepted her playing guernsey for her upcoming season with the new expansion Sydney Swans.
Advertisement
Collier will be donning #14, a number made famous by previous Swan greats including legendary Bob Skilton, 'Captain Courageous' Paul Kelly and current Sydney co-captain Callum Mills.
Collier in an interview with Swans TV said that she was well aware of the honor of wearing #14.
"I guess there's a bit of pressure that comes with it but also a lot of pride and responsibility to do it justice," she said.
"It's very humbling and exciting that I am the first woman to wear it and I hope that I can live up to the standards it holds."
Collier grew up in Nowra playing footy as a Kiama Junior before being recruited by the GWS Giants ahead of the inaugural 2017 AFLW season.
In three seasons with the Giants she played 15 games, gaining a reputation as a hard-nosed midfielder.
In search of an increased role Collier signed with the West Coast Eagles in 2019 Free Agency, where she would go on to become one of the club's most reliable players and strongest vocal leaders.
Most recently her 2022 season was cut short as a result of a fractured fibula against Richmond. The Swans are one of four expansion teams entering the competition this year and will make their AFLW debut on August 27 at North Sydney Oval in a clash with St Kilda.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.