It's no wonder they talk of leaving the industry. I'm sick of hearing we have to learn to live with this virus...NO WE DON'T! We must help to eradicate it, by wearing masks, sanitising hands in every shop we visit and standing the required distance from each other and going back to scanning the QR code to sign in to any business we enter. How else will we know if we've been exposed to the virus if we are not getting the notifications on our phone.