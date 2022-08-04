South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Wheelchair basketballers hoping to get the ball rolling in the Shoalhaven

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:51am, first published 12:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWTH: Nick Taylor and Luke Pople (L to R) played key roles for the Wollongong Roller Hawks who the national championship this year. Picture: Anna Warr

This weekend will see the Wheelchair Basketball Waratah League come to the South Coast in what is hopefully a preview of what's to come for wheelchair sports in the Shoalhaven.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.