A 31-year-old Wollongong photographer, charged with sexual intercourse without consent, has had his case adjourned in Nowra Local Court.
Having been previously refused bail, Thomas Michael Healy was due to appear for a bail review and committal on Tuesday.
Healy was arrested in June this year, and charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
Advertisement
His case has now been adjourned to Tuesday, August 23.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.