200,000 pictures later, intrepid photographer launches Jervis Bay's own travel guide

After 17 years and 200,000 pictures, landscape photographer Andy Hutchinson is yet to find a location more beautiful than the South Coast.
Now, he has literally written the book on it.
Advertisement
The Complete Guide to Jervis Bay has officially launched as an e-book, delivering 230 pages of comprehensive information on the region's most beautiful spots, practical tips for travellers and (of course) plenty of breathtaking images.
The guide combines Mr Hutchinson's passions for photography and the South Coast, while filling an apparent gap in the travel guidebook market.
"There was nothing available; there are guides to just the beaches, or guides to the walks, but there was no single travel guide to Jervis Bay or even the South Coast," Mr Hutchinson said.
"I thought 'well there you go'... I have all the photographs and can write, so why don't I do it?"
Since landing on the South Coast almost two decades ago, Mr Hutchinson has seen his fair share of changes in the wider region.
Roads have improved, more tourists are visiting, villages have grown, and development has inevitably taken hold. But he said Jervis Bay has remained largely untouched.
"People flock to Jervis Bay because it is so pristine and undeveloped," Mr Hutchinson said.
"Obviously you've got the big tourist towns like Huskisson and Vincentia... but you can drive up to the end of Booderee, park at the Murray's Beach carpark, walk around to the sea cliffs, and you won't see anyone even in the middle of summer.
"That's why people are going there: it's wild if you want it, but there are plenty of other facilities too."
It is part of the reason Mr Hutchinson chose Jervis Bay as his first guidebook location. That, and the area happens to be home to some of his favourite locations.
Always armed with a camera or two, his top spots include Murray's Beach, Hole in the Wall, the Beecroft Peninsula cliffs, and Gosang's Tunnel.
True to form as a photographer, Mr Hutchinson's Complete Guide includes some of his best photography tips and locations - for landscape photography purists and Instagram selfie snappers alike.
There is plenty of info about finding the essentials, from accommodation and coffee, to that all-important SIM card to share your holiday snaps on the socials.
"I've tried to cover everything really; as much as possible," he said.
"Existing guidebooks haven't changed much in a hundred years: walls of text the occasional photograph, and a little map with inscrutable icons that you have to look up in the back.
Advertisement
"I wanted to bring the guidebook up to today... people visit these places quite often just for some nice photographs, so there's a whole section on that and how to capture it - whether you're carrying a drone or a smartphone."
Currently Mr Hutchinson is looking toward a limited print run of physical guidebooks, but does intend on The Complete Guide being a digital-first offering.
With a photo collection of over 200,000 images taken across the South and Far South Coast, he is also considering writing more comprehensive guides to the region, from the Shoalhaven through to Eden.
The Complete Guide to Jervis Bay is available on Apple Books, Kindle, and Mr Hutchinson's website: Barefoot Geek.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.