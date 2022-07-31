The picturesque town of Berry is a wedding planner's dream, and now there's a brand new player on the venue scene.
Eleven Eighty - a boutique venue and accommodation - is set to throw open their doors for the first time this August, as part of the South Coast Wedding Trail weekend.
It is billed as a two-acre whimsical wonderland, complete with heritage listed buildings and a whole host of early 20th century treasures adorning six unique spaces for celebrations.
At the helm of Eleven Eighty is husband and wife team, Richard and Clare Mills.
The pair have been on a mission to create a versatile DIY venue, and said their goal is to help lovers put a personal stamp on their special day.
From a former school hall, to a train carriage, and even a purpose-built Argentine barbecue, the pair have put countless quirky and unique features into the new venue.
"We created Eleven Eighty to give people the freedom to enjoy complete creative control over their special day - to write their own story and turn the expected on its head," Mr Mills said.
"I love that people can tie the knot their way," Mrs Mills continued.
"That could be a sundown ceremony followed by a laidback soiree on the lawn with a jazz quartet under the starry sky; or a romantic winter feast to end all feasts inside the Old School Hall; or maybe a grand cocktail party in the courtyard under the festoon lights to dance the night away."
For the couple, opening Eleven Eighty in time for the Wedding Trail weekend is incredibly exciting; August 13 will be the first day that their venue is open to the public.
"At Eleven Eighty, the possibilities are endless and we can't wait to share it with people for their special event. Ultimately it is all about soaking up incredible memories," Mr Mills said.
The South Coast Wedding Trail and Fair will run on August 13 and 14. Eleven Eighty will open 10am to 3pm.
To register for the trail, visit the South Coast Wedding Fair website.
Eleven Eighty wedding bookings will start from October 1, with availability and special offers for the remainder of 2022.
