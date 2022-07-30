Local program aiming to inspire next generation of female athletes

Shoalhaven Basketball Association in conjunction with Basketball NSW are set to deliver a new community project with the aims of increasing the engagement of young girls in sports across the region.
The 'Daughters and Dads' basketball program is a research based project that has a parenting focus to remove barriers for female athletes and strengthen girls' socio-emotional skills.
It was originally developed by the University of Newcastle's (UON), Professor Phil Morgan, who created the program in response to alarming statistics that their research had shown in the decline of physical activity they were seeing in adolescent girls in Australia.
"It's not just about coming along and learning new skills," Chairperson, SBA Board and Daughters and Dads facilitator, Rachel Martin said.
"It's a much deeper program that really aims to look at why women and girls become disengaged around sport."
Shoalhaven is one of five basketball association's in the state which are rolling out the Daughters and Dads program, which is an-off shoot of the 'I Am a Girl Scholarship program.'
The other associations are Alexandria, Central Coast, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.
The program will consist of weekly sessions aimed at girls aged between seven and twelve, and will run across nine weeks ending in mid September this year.
Across the nine weeks the program will provide.
"We wanted to take the opportunity to roll out this program because it is such a beneficial one for our community," Ms Martin said.
As of right now across the state the involvement of women and girls in basketball is at around 30 per cent, which is the exact mark the Shoalhaven Basketball Association is at, but Ms Martin along with co-facilitators Amanda Volpatti and Darcy Martin-Weisse hope to bring that percentage way up.
"The aim for us is to see women's participation in the spot grow to 50 per cent but it's really about giving girls the confidence to participate in general," Ms Martin said.
The first session which went ahead last week, called the 'Alley Oop session', was a 90-minute sit down with all the participating dad's which briefed them for the weeks ahead as well as showcasing to them the barriers their daughters face along with the positive influence they can have in breaking those barriers down.
According to a study from UON, only 30 per cent of fathers think they are influential in their daughters lives, which is shame as fathers are said to have extremely unique type of influence on their children.
The Dad and Daughters Exercising and Empowered (DADEE) program conducted also by UON, saw the bond they'd make through being physically active lead to the observed daughters growing up to be more active and confident as well improving overall in their activity levels and wellness.
"This program is really about getting fathers to understand just how influential they can really be," Ms Martin said.
Ms Martin went on to further add that through these types of programs can help to slowly break down those barriers for women in sport that have been built over time, while also providing a fun and engaging experience for both the daughters and dads.
"It will really help illustrate to dad's how much simple changes can really help improve the engagements and growth of their daughters," she said.
The Daughters and Dad's basketball program is open for any girls between the ages of seven to twelve with no previous basketball or sporting experience required to join.
This is just the beginning of what Shoalhaven Basketball Association is hoping will be a successful program to spark engagement for the next generation of female athletes in the region.
"You can say to your daughter that she's a princess but don't forget to tell her that she's a warrior, brave and a leader too," Ms Martin said.
Click the link to register now - https://membership.mygameday.app/regoform.cgi?formID=103018
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
