South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Local program aiming to inspire next generation of female athletes

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 30 2022 - 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL SMILES: Two of the region's young basketball stars. Picture: Amanda Volpatti.

Shoalhaven Basketball Association in conjunction with Basketball NSW are set to deliver a new community project with the aims of increasing the engagement of young girls in sports across the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.