Letters to the editor: Jervis Bay flyover, homelessness and Foot and Mouth Disease have readers talking

Updated August 2 2022 - 3:55am, first published July 29 2022 - 3:47am
Sailors' warning? This stunning image of Callala Bay at sunrise was captured by Lisa Quinn.

A 'heartbreaking' FMD experience

In response to FMD. I was in the UK for a holiday at the tail end of their outbreak. It was heartbreaking to see piles of carcasses being waiting to be burnt.

