Local FRNSW pleads with public to stop winter fire deaths

You are twice as likely to die in a home fire if you do not have a working fire alarm.
This is the statistic Fire & Rescue NSW hopes to leave imprinted on the minds of Australians when it comes to the protection of themselves and their homes.
Berry FRNSW Deputy Captain Luke Bramley is pleading to the general public to be extremely vigilant when it comes checking and maintaining the smoke alarms in their homes after what has been a disastrous winter for residential fires in NSW.
There have been 10 death this winter in NSW as a result of residential fires, with FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter referring to most of them as preventable.
investigations have revealed that 47 per cent of homes damaged by fires this winter did not have working smoking alarms, or in some instances, didn't have them at all which is required by law.
The latest death occurred on Saturday July 16 in Bankstown, with a fire engulfing a home that resulted in the death of it's 62-year-old occupant in his bedroom.
Captain Bramley said it's a scary reality currently with six more deaths this winter than the seasonal total of four last year.
"We work hard to get the message out there about fire safety but not enough people are paying attention to it," Bramley said.
"It only takes a few steps to protect yourself and your home," he said.
Bramley said one of the common misconceptions people have is that it costs significant money to fireproof your home, when in reality that isn't the case.
FRNSW offers a free 'Safety Visit' service where local officers will come to your house to ensure you have a working smoke alarm along with an inspection of the property to ensure there are no present hazards or dangers.
The attending officers can also work with you to draw up a personalised escape plan in case of an emergency which highlights your best course of action to safely leave the premises.
"That's what we offer as a fire service, and it's entirely free which people don't seem to realise," Bramley said.
Smoke alarms also only work for a period of around 10 years, from which they then need to be replaced.
"Even the hard wired ones only last 10 years," Bramley said.
"It's another thing that people don't realise but by opening up the alarm there should be a date of manufacture that people can check to ensure their alarm is in date."
The main causes of fires in NSW were identified as portable heaters, with bar heaters being especially dangerous.
"Keep anything combustible a metre from the heater, clothing, curtains, couches and furniture, turn them off when you go to bed," Commissioner Baxter said.
FRNSW also advises;
Smoke alarms are a legal requirement and must be installed one every level of a house.
For those renting, landlords are responsible for the upkeep and checking of smoke alarms in your residence but occupants should always check for themselves as well.
It is a simple task to perform that could save you your life.
"People think that it's never going to happen to them," Bramley said.
"You can't predict these things and people must take the necessary steps to protect their lives."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
