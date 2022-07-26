Fabulous location

2 Beds | 1 Bath | 2 Car
If you are looking for a change of pace or even a compete overhaul of your lifestyle, this opportunity in Greenwell Point could be the answer to your dreams.
In this solid two-bedroom home, potential is on offer in every corner. Situated in a quiet street the home is a mere 200 meters from the water's edge, this property offers more than just a home, but an absolute lifestyle.
Featuring two levels with an open plan kitchen and dining and the two bedrooms upstairs, there is a lovely outlook from the verandah. The home is on a level 797sqm block with the surrounding grassed lawn ideal for a game of summer backyard cricket or throwing the footy around.
The driveway has access to the rear of the block for vehicle storage.
