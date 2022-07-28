South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Council is calling for Shoalhaven residents to nominate for the 2023 Australia Day Awards

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Flag. Picture: File.

Know an outstanding community member? The call is out to nominate for the 2023 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.