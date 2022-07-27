Realignment of the existing Princes Highway, including widening from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway (two lanes in each direction), with media separation using flexible safety barriers, providing an uninterrupted through alignment for the Princes Highway

An overpass bridge for the Princes Highway over Jervis Bay Road

Two single-lane roundabouts below the overpass bridge to provide direct access from Jervis Bay Road and Old Princes Highway to Princes Highway as well as from the Princes Highway to Jervis Bay Road and Old Princes Highway

Direct connection to existing properties and businesses at the Old Princes Highway

A connection from Willowgreen Road to Old Princes Highway