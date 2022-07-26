Mullets are a hairstyle to divide communities despite floating in and out of fashion, but it was logic as to why a burly bloke from Bellambi began sporting his.
Often seen helping the masses at Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre, some-time bingo caller Wayne Morris has a resemblance to former Prime Minister Bob Hawke until he turns around.
"It makes me smile," he said of his shoulder-length do. "It's just me, you get people harass you but it doesn't worry me, it's what I like."
The business up top and party at the back began four decades ago when Mr Morris was playing rugby league. The style was practical and a piece of logic.
"In the '80s I started, when I was playing footy because I used to have long hair everywhere and I got sick of taping it up and ripping my hair out," he said.
Sensible decision.
"I've got a grandson who's got a beauty now too, he's just turned 16 ... and his mullet's as good as mine," Mr Morris said.
The key to keeping his mane tamed is undertaking a trim every couple of months at Unique Hair in Corrimal, but no special products or rituals needed - the natural beauty just shines through.
Mr Morris is still contemplating whether he should enter his head in a national competition celebrating mullets of Australia - but the Mercury hopes he does and makes our region proud.
The annual Mulletfest at Kurri Kurri, held in December, has extended the competition to online entries (and pets) for the first time.
Mr Morris could easily have a crack at the "vintage" category, or perhaps "everyday" - in which former Wollongong resident Josh Hogg claimed the coveted prize for in 2021.
The feel-good event attracts people of all ages with other competition categories including junior, ranga, grubby, extreme, international and rookie (where the mullet is less than two years old).
In 2018, youngsters Gabriel Hill of Warrawong and Bailey Robinson of Mount Warrigal vied for spots in the junior category but sorely missed out despite growing their hair to great lengths.
During July the Mulletfest website will take online entries from adults, children and pets with web winners of each category to receive a wild card entry to the main event.
Winners will be announced at the next regional heat at the Commercial Hotel in Dubbo on August 20.
All entrant's photos will be added to Facebook and open for public vote for the People Choice Award.
If you own a sensational mullet, the Illawarra Mercury would love to hear from you - email your pics to COS@IllawarraMercury.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
