South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's Threatened Species Day Art Competition

Updated July 25 2022 - 6:40am, first published July 24 2022 - 10:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater gliders are now listed as being endangered. Photo: David Gallan

SHOALHAVEN City Council's Threatened Species Day Art Competition is sure gain much support from the local primary school students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.