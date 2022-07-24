SHOALHAVEN City Council's Threatened Species Day Art Competition is sure gain much support from the local primary school students.
The competition is open to all primary school aged students in the Shoalhaven and with some fantastic prizes up for grabs.
Council sees the art competition as great opportunity for schools and their students to learn about threatened species.
There are currently 153 threatened species in the Shoalhaven region, 107 of which are animals.
This year's Threatened Species Day Art Competition theme is 'Wondrous Waterways' where we recognise the vital role freshwater ecosystems play in sustaining life for all threatened species.
Schools are encouraged to incorporate this theme into their entries.
National Threatened Species Day is held on the September 7 each year to create awareness and encourage the community to help conserve Australia's unique native flora and fauna.
National Threatened Species Day was first held in 1996, to commemorate the death of the last Tasmanian Tiger held in captivity in 1936 in Hobart.
By focusing attention on the plight of many of our threatened animals and plants Threatened Species Day aims to encourage greater community support and hands-on involvement in the prevention of further loss of Australia's unique natural heritage.
