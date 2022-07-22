Inflation is increasing, supposedly as demand is chasing supply, but much of the causes are outside Australian control. Inflation effectivly decreases the amount of spending at the same goods cost more.
To reduce inflation the Federal Reserve increases the interest rates so that there is less money to spend, the same as what inflation does.
I do not understand how increasing our interest rates will change the Russian war effect on fuel prices, will reduce the effect of COVID on overseas supply chains or stop wet weather impacting veggie supplies.
I am no economist but this sounds like a double whammy, especially for those with debt and this will increase the level of bad debt and bring on a recession. Why not just let inflation do the job and when these pressures abate, prices drop and the economy more stable, then increase rates?
Chris Brandis
We keep seeing ads on TV as to how Australia Post is changing their letter deliveries to electric bikes. On top of that, there is a trial of electric scooters, with over 100 councils showing interest. One can only assume that Shoalhaven City Council (SCC) isn't one of them.
The majority of the area covered by this council doesn't have decent roads let alone footpaths for these vehicles to travel on.
If these vehicles are going to be a part of our future, and it appears that they will be, then SCC has a lot of catching up to do.
It is time for SCC to come into the 21st Century and stop living in a past where horses and carts were the main form of transportation.
I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone across NSW who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Winter Appeal.
At a time when Australians continue to face COVID challenges and ongoing economic instability, we've been humbled by their tremendous generosity.
This show of support could not have come at a better time, with the fallout from COVID still impacting children's education, particularly those experiencing poverty. We know that financial disadvantage creates barriers for learning, and our recent family survey found parents and carers continued to be worried about their children falling behind at school, amidst ongoing disruptions and the after-effects of extended periods of home learning.
The Smith Family's vision is a world where every child has the opportunity to change their future - and our programs equip students with the knowledge, skills, and aspirations they need to unlock their potential.
With the donations received, The Smith Family will provide extra learning and mentoring support to an additional 5302 children and young people in NSW during terms three and four. These include an out-of-school reading program and our after-school learning clubs.
We know these evidence-based programs work because we measure the progress of students to ensure they are benefitting.
Parents, students and teachers tell us that our programs are helping children to be more confident and engaged at school, improve their learning outcomes, and become more aware of study and career opportunities post-school.
In the last year, our programs reached around 180,000 children and young people nationally. And with more young Australians in need of support than ever before, we want to extend this reach to 250,000 in the next five years.
But we can't do this vital work alone, and that's why community support is crucial.
So, to everyone who generously contributed to our Appeal, I say a great big thank you.
