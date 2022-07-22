South Coast Register
Bureau of Meteorology warns severe storms may lead to more flooding across east coast

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:59am, first published 1:05am
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting severe storms leading to more flooding. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Government emergency response teams and the Bureau of Meteorology are preparing for more floods ahead of a 50-50 chance a La Nina weather system returns for a third consecutive year.

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

