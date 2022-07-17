The Cruise Liner travel was at a stand still, but now we are encouraged to hop on one of these ships that are equivalent to a 1000 cars a day running 24 hours. Road travel was encouraged by the tourist industry and as soon as fossil fuel fuel prices went up from external factors the cry was so loud that the government subsidised it. If we were fair dinkum we would have said let's keep the COVID situation on travel and adjust, but perhaps we aren't if our hip pockets are affected.