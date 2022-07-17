South Coast Register

Mailbox - July 18: Letters to the editor

Updated July 18 2022 - 11:59pm, first published July 17 2022 - 11:19pm
Pic of the week: Looking across the Shoalhaven from Cambewarre Lookout. Photo by Tom McGann

More information wanted

Re: Stop work on Ulladulla Harbour. Rather than a very basic statement from Shoalhaven City Council that the contractors vacated the site on July 12 and work has stopped, it would be of interest to ratepayers if the council was more open with information that caused the work to stop.

Local News

