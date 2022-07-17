Re: Stop work on Ulladulla Harbour. Rather than a very basic statement from Shoalhaven City Council that the contractors vacated the site on July 12 and work has stopped, it would be of interest to ratepayers if the council was more open with information that caused the work to stop.
Such as, were there contractural clauses that the contractor actioned? How much ratepayer funds have been expended to date on the project? Was work ceased due to the contractor or the council requiring variations, be they work or financial. SCC needs to be open and transparent on all things affecting ratepayers.
Climate Action, when do we want it? Now. This was the cry during the election but what happened? During COVID there was hardly any air travel, but now every one wants to fly in a fossil fuel powered plane.
The Cruise Liner travel was at a stand still, but now we are encouraged to hop on one of these ships that are equivalent to a 1000 cars a day running 24 hours. Road travel was encouraged by the tourist industry and as soon as fossil fuel fuel prices went up from external factors the cry was so loud that the government subsidised it. If we were fair dinkum we would have said let's keep the COVID situation on travel and adjust, but perhaps we aren't if our hip pockets are affected.
Our teachers have been holding up the educational system for too long, they should be given the respect and acknowledgment of their essential value by the government with higher pay, appropriate and realistic relief time and broad-scale increase in funding of our public school systems.
There's more to be concerned about in our country than the self-importance of politicians. Not even two months into a Labor Government, and The Coalition Opposition is on the rampage of criticism, blame and denial of a decade of thorough neglect to services, hospitals, health, schools, education, ambulance, aramedics, public servants etc.
They are so completely run down, that's why we have these major problems today. Services thoroughly trashed by the former Morrison Government, which of course will be denied. But Labor still cops the blame today for the former government's bad judgement on everything. Criticism of Albanese's early trips overseas is uncouth tactics by Dutton's opposition members. Each trip was to countries that had bridges that needed to be mended. Important ones torn down by Morrison's Government and left in disrepair.
It wasn't "playtime" for Albanese, it was "hard yakka" to regain trust and respect for our country. By the way, how many trips did Morrison, Dutton, Maurice Payne and others have overseas? Reaction to losing the election was below their dignity, it's as if someone has taken their "big bag" of lollies off the poor "diddums"!
It is distressing to learn that Australia's national greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021 as the economy began to return to pre-COVID practices. We had the golden opportunity to transition our post-COVID economy towards a cleaner and more prosperous economy; yet the Morrison government squandered it all on a "gas-led recovery" which did nothing to revive the economy. Good climate and energy policies, and significantly stronger environmental laws are needed to drive long-term emission reductions in Australia. The Labor government has much to unravel after a disastrous 10 years of climate negligence.
