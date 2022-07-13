UPDATE: All lanes are now open following crash on Princes Highway near Conjola

UPDATE: 6.22pm July 13
All lanes of the Princes Highway are now open at Twelve Mile Peg, north of Conjola, after an earlier car crash.
Only one lane of the highway was open under stop/slow traffic control.
Traffic is still very heavy in both directions so motorists should continue to allow plenty of extra travel time.
UPDATE: 5pm, Wednesday July 13
Princes Hwy has partially reopened.
Traffic control is in place, operating a single lane near the crash site north of Conjola.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time on the Princes Hwy while traffic control remains this evening.
UPDATE: 3:10pm, Wednesday July 13
Princes Hwy is closed in both directions, after a two-vehicle crash at Twelve Mile Peg, north of Conjola.
Three NSW Ambulance crews were called to the scene about 12.30pm, along with an ambulance rescue helicopter.
One person suffered serious injuries in the head-on crash, and has been flown to hospital; a second person sustained minor injuries.
The female patient in her 70s has been airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in serious but stable condition.
A male patient believed to be in his 20s was treated for chest injuries.
Additional emergency services were also on scene, including Police.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Lahene said paramedics arrived to the smoking wreckage resulting from a collision that had closed the Princes Highway.
"An off duty doctor and two off duty nurses who witnesses the accident were first on scene and attended to the female patient," Mr Lahene said.
"Paramedics took over and worked with the critical care team to stabilise the patient for transport.
"We really appreciate the assistance of medial staff whose early intervention was critical."
Witnesses say there is currently a traffic jam at least 6km long along the highway.
At this stage it is unknown when the highway will reopen, as an investigation will take place.
Travellers are asked to avoid the area or delay their journey.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
