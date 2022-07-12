Missing Bega girl found safe and well

A teenage girl missing from the NSW Far South Coast has been located safe and well.
The 17-year-old was last seen at Wollongong train station about 2.25pm Monday (11 July 2022) after travelling from Bega.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified she was missing after she failed to arrive in Nowra and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Following inquiries, the girl was located safe and well at an address in Berkeley, about 1.20pm yesterday (Tuesday 12 July 2022).
Police thanked the public and media for their assistance.
