A new Indigenous employment agency has opened an office in Nowra

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:30am, first published July 11 2022 - 11:30pm
Staff from Yilabara Solutions at the opening of their five new offices along the south coast. Picture: supplied

Nowra is one of five south coast towns benefiting from a new not-for-profit Aboriginal organisation seeking to empower the local Indigenous population through finding them effective, sustainable and meaningful employment opportunities.

Local News

