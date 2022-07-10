Australia's most beloved, family-friendly music festival is finally coming back to the Shoalhaven.
After all the disruptions which have characterised the 2020s, Fairgrounds Festival will return to Berry Showgrounds this November, for its sixth year.
No official line-up has dropped yet, but organisers have promised 'the ultimate music lovers summer soiree' and plenty of activities to accompany the performances.
The first line-up announcement is anticipated in August.
Returning wayfarers will enjoy sun-soaked swims in the on-site pool, picnic on local produce and sip delicious drops as they meander their way around the picturesque festival venue. Vintage vinyl and other pre-loved wares will fill carefully curated markets.
Meanwhile, kids 12-and-under can experience a whole other world of fun at Little Fairgrounds - a mini-festival within a festival - full of rides, entertainment and activities to keep the youngest generation of music fans happy.
The popular Rivercamp site will also be revived, allowing punters to sleep under the stars in the Shoalhaven countryside; festivalgoers who prefer a more permanent lodging have been encouraged to book local accommodation well in advance.
Fairgrounds Festival will go ahead at Berry Showgrounds on November 25 and 26.
