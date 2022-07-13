What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

30 Something
Cabaret Show
Step back in time to New Year's Eve 1939, in bohemian Kings Cross. She's been wowing Hollywood, he's been touring Queanbeyan. But on the last night of the decade, maestro of mischief Phil Scott and powerhouse canary Catherine Alcorn reunite for a thrilling joyride back to their 18-carat lounge act, counting you down to the end of a dramatic era of politics, great depression, booze...and that's just in the dressing room! 30 Something is coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre for one night only: Friday, July 15, 8pm. Tickets are online or at the box office.
Love Songs
Melinda Schneider at Milton
Multi-Golden Guitar Award winner and chart topping singer-songwriter Melinda Schneider presents Love Songs: an intimate concert featuring Schneider's hits, plus the greatest love songs from her most cherished artists. Fall in love all over again, as Melinda performs her originals along timeless cuts from Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton and more. This Friday, July 15, at Milton Theatre. Curtain goes up at 8pm. Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Youth Poetry
South Coast Writers
To cap off these school holidays, award-winning poet Peter Ramm will present a free poetry workshop for budding young writers (ages 12-18). Young people will have the opportunity to write a poem that they can submit to the upcoming 'Poem Forest' competition by Red Room Poetry. The competition invites students to use their words to make positive climate action; for every nature poem entered, a tree is planted to help heal habitats. Peter Ramm's class workshop will be the first in a regular series of school holiday workshops for young people, presented by South Coast Writers Centre. Happening Saturday, July 16 at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery - for more info, contact South Coast Writers Centre.
Tomerong Market
Christmas in July
Enjoy all of the Christmassy flavours, trinkets and songs that are meant for the cold weather at Tomerong's Christmas in July market. Grab some tasty hot food, pet treats, warm knits, wood craft, jewellery, gems and so much more. Sanctuary Point Connect will also be on deck, hosting plenty of fun activities for the kids. Happening this Saturday, July 16. 8am to 1.30pm at the Tomerong School of Arts.
Drag Show
A decadent extravaganza
Milton's Seeking Serendipity Bar and Kitchen is officially one year old. After the weirdest trading year ever, the team is celebrating with a Decadent Drag Queen Extravaganza. Featuring four talented queens, including the (in)famous Karen from Marketing, the show is bound to delight. Promotions, giveaways and general splendour is promised all evening. Bar and kitchen are open from 3pm Friday, July 15 - show starts at 7pm. Book your tickets online with Seeking Serendipity.
Kids Show
The Dinomaniacs
Travel back in time with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi Triceratops, and many more prehistoric special guests. The Dinomaniacs' interactive and energetic dinosaur adventure is coming to Sanctuary Point. Sing and dance, and meet the dinosaurs at this very special show, suitable for the whole family. The Dinomaniacs are roaring into The Country Club at Sanctuary Point on Sunday, July 17. Show starts at 1.30pm - get your tickets online or drop in to the club.
Coming Up
IRB Championship
Australia's best Inflatable Rescue Boat crews will descend on Mollymook Beach this month, for the Australian IRB Championships. This national surf life saving event promises four days of sporting action, showcasing the incredible skills of our nation's volunteer lifeguards. Crews will be on the water from July 21-24, at the Mollymook Beach Surf Life Saving Club. Drop by the beach to see the spectacle.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
