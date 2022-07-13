What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Step back in time to New Year's Eve 1939, in bohemian Kings Cross. She's been wowing Hollywood, he's been touring Queanbeyan. But on the last night of the decade, maestro of mischief Phil Scott and powerhouse canary Catherine Alcorn reunite for a thrilling joyride back to their 18-carat lounge act, counting you down to the end of a dramatic era of politics, great depression, booze...and that's just in the dressing room! 30 Something is coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre for one night only: Friday, July 15, 8pm. Tickets are online or at the box office.