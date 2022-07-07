If you haven't heard of it, it's not too late to be involved.
Plastic Free July is all about refusing single-use plastics and sharing ideas to take action on reducing plastic waste.
ALSO READ:
Advertisement
Last year, an estimated 140 million people worldwide took part in Plastic Free July. On average, participants reduced their household waste and recycling by 15kg per person.
Reusable coffee cups and shopping bags are two obvious plastic-free swaps but what else can you change this month?
Here are a few tips for those keen to take on the challenge to support Plastic Free July in 2022.
Brush with bamboo
Millions of plastic toothbrushes end up in our oceans each year, so it's a good idea to switch to something more sustainable. You will find bamboo toothbrushes in nearly every supermarket these days. Bamboo toothbrushes reduce waste and are anti-microbial. Unlike plastic, properties inside the bamboo kill bacteria that penetrate its surface, providing long-lasting protection against harmful bacteria.
Buy a bar of soap
Forward thinking or old fashioned? Either way it's more sustainable. Ditch the big plastic bottle of body wash for a locally made bar of soap. Bar soap often comes unpackaged or in a recyclable box, and once you're done using it, there's nothing left to throw away. It also tends to contain fewer ingredients than body wash and typically needs fewer preservatives to keep it shelf-stable.
Choose stainless steel
Not only is swapping your single-use plastic water bottle for a stainless steel one better for the environment, it's also better for your health. Stainless steel doesn't store bacteria, nor does it leach any harmful chemicals.
Bring reusable produce bags
While NSW recently banned all single-use plastic bags, produce bags are still available. However, this doesn't mean you need to use them. Buying some reusable produce bags and keeping them in the car can help cut down plastic waste.
Advertisement
Avoid materials that shed plastic
In a town with a huge Merino as one its main tourist attractions, there is all the more reason to buy clothes made of natural fibres such as wool. While clothes aren't, or shouldn't be 'single-use', avoiding products that shed tiny particles of plastic daily is good for the environment. Clothes made out of fabrics such as cotton, linen, wool, hemp, viscose, modal, and Tencel are not made from oil and do not shed plastic microfibres. Synthetic materials used in clothes like polyester, nylon, and Lycra are essentially made from plastic and better to avoid if possible.
To participate (for free), simply head to www.plasticfreejuly.org/take-the-challenge and choose to refuse one or more single-use plastics.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.