The Nowra High School's Support unit breakfast club was recently awarded a $1000 Stockland Care grant for its community program providing a healthy breakfast for students.
Using the funds, the support unit was able to purchase kitchen equipment, plates, bowls cups and cutlery, which has the added benefit of letting the unit do away with all single-use plastics.
Advertisement
The grant also meant the school was able to purchase a number of appliances to provide variety for the meals with electric frying pants, sandwich presses and blenders.
"With these appliances we can provide more healthy options for our support students," a spokeswoman said.
Each week day morning Nowra High School Support Unit supplies toast, fruit and cereal for any student in our Support Unit who has not had breakfast or who requires more food to get through the morning.
"We see many of our students come to school without enough food, or enough healthy food," the spokeswoman said.
"We know this can happen for a number of reasons, however, we also know that having a healthy breakfast enables our students to be in the best possible headspace for learning and achieving goals."
Healthy breakfasts for students reduce negative behaviours once at school and improves engagement in the classroom while improving long term success and general health and wellbeing outcomes for students.
The CARE grant to the school forms part of $279,000 in grants to organisations across the country this year in support of community-building initiatives.
The NHS Support Unit held a big breakfast for students to showcase the variety and range of foods available for a healthy breakfast recently.
Stockland Nowra centre manager Julie Modena was invited to take part and said she enjoyed meeting the staff and students of the school's Support Unit.
"Stockland's CARE Grants program supports local organisations within our communities, such as Nowra High School Breakfast club, in providing much needed resources." Ms Modena said.
The High School Support Unit and its students thanked Stockland Nowra for its support and contribution to the breakfast club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.