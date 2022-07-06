South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra High breakfast club given Stockland CARE grant

Updated July 6 2022 - 3:35am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nowra High School's Support unit breakfast club was recently awarded a $1000 Stockland Care grant for its community program providing a healthy breakfast for students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.