Renowned classical musicians to join forces at Gerringong Music Club

A selection of the great Romantic era and modern sonatas will delight south coast audiences, when pianist Daniel Herscovitch and cellist Minah Choe take to the stage at Gerringong.
The pair of renowned classical musicians are joining forces for a classical music spectacular this July, presented by Gerringong Music Club.
Featuring the impassioned Sonata in F major Op.99 by Brahms - one of the great chamber works from the Romantic era - the program also includes two much shorter sonatas: the tuneful A major sonata by Boccherini and the laconic sonata by Australia's own Dulcie Holland.
Lighter works round out the program - Beethoven's humorous Variations on a Theme of Handel, and Chopin's scintillating Introduction and Polonaise Op.3.
Ms Choe and Mr Herscovitch are legends in their field, and highly sought after performers in their own right.
Mr Herscovitch is an associate professor at the Sydney Conservatorium; a distinguished pianist and academic who has delighted Gerringong Music Club audiences on previous occasions.
He has been invited to play all over the world and is sought after as a solo pianist, and guest lecturer on subjects ranging from baroque performance to Bartok.
Born in Seoul, Korea, cellist Minah Choe began her studies at the age of eight.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Music with First Class Honours from the Sydney Conservatorium and later received a master's degree from the Indiana University and Doctorate of Musical Arts from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
Currently she works as a freelance cellist in major orchestras and performs widely in various chamber music concerts and recitals.
Daniel Herscovitch and Minah Choe will perform at Gerringong Town Hall on Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 1.30pm, tickets are $25 and will be available on the door.
