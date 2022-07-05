South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Missing South Coast resident Erick Christainsen found safe and well

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing South Coast man Erick Christainsen found safe and well. Picture: Supplied.

South Coast man, Erick Christainsen has been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.