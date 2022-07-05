South Coast man, Erick Christainsen has been found safe and well.
The 46 year old man was last seen leaving a home on View Street, Nowra, about 3pm Sunday July 3 before being reported missing to South Coast Police District officers.
Police then commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries and a public appeal for information, police located the man near Braidwood Road, Yerriyong, about 7.15am today.
Police have thanked the community and the media for their assistance in locating Mr Christainsen.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
