Did you know that theft is the most frequently occurring crime in holiday parks?
Here are a few simple tips to help minimise the risk to you, family and friends.
When you arrive at the park, ask the manager about their safety and security around the area.
Get to know your holiday neighbours and who belongs at the park.
Secure your outdoor equipment with a chain and lock and secure your trailers with a wheel or hitch clamp.
Here are some 'do's and don'ts' to help keep our valuables safe.
If you have become the victim of a theft or crime while on your holiday, contact police on 131 444 and report it to the holiday park reception office.
To assist police, gather descriptive information of the items stolen, any identification numbers and where you last saw the items and try and be as accurate as you can.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
