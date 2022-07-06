What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

School Holidays
Activities everywhere
Advertisement
Winter holidays are well underway, and there are plenty of activities around the region for kids of all ages. In the coming days, there is a youth silversmithing workshop in Berry (July 7, 10am), build a toy car at Nowra Library (July 7, 2pm), a charcoal portrait drawing class at Milton (July 7, 3.30pm), and puppet play time at Sanctuary Point Library (8 July, 10.30am). Next week, try pet drawing or watercolour painting classes at Milton (July 11-12), build a toy car at Ulladulla Library (July 13), or catch a stained glass frame workshop at many of the local libraries (July 11-14). Some sessions may require bookings or fees - for more events and info, visit shoalhaven.com
Visit Bundanon
Parallel Landscapes
Bundanon's season two program is officially open, offering an exciting new catalogue of work. Titled Parallel Landscapes, the newest program will present four distinct artistic approaches to the Shoalhaven environment and wider Australian bush. Exhibitions include Arthur Boyd's Landscape of the Soul; The Hidden by Time Georgeson and William Barton; and Reuben Ernest Brown's (Uncle Ben Brown) The River and the Sea. After taking in the artworks, stop by the Ramox Cafe for the new seasonal menu or the new signature dish inspired by Arthur Boyd's Fish and Crucifixion (1993). Parallel Landscapes will run until early November.
Orchid Show
Society is back from hiatus
Delight in the splendour of hundreds of flowering orchids, all under one roof. The Shoalhaven Orchid Society is returning from hiatus to host its first orchid show in two years. A large variety of orchids will be in full flower including exotic and rarely seen orchids from around the world as well as the very popular cymbidiums, slipper orchids and a great selection of our own Australian natives. Society members will be available throughout the day to help answer questions on growing orchids. One lucky visitor will win a beautiful orchid as a lucky door prize. Happening Saturday, July 9, at Bomaderry Community Centre. Doors will be open 9am-4pm.
Violin Virtuoso
Paganini's 24 Caprices
World-renowned violinist Jonathan Glonek is on his way to the Shoalhaven, to captivate audiences with one of the most unique and manifold etudes ever written for his instrument: Paganini's 24 Caprices. It will be a rare opportunity for classical audiences - the works are seldom performed anywhere, because of the challenge they present to the musician. Mr Glonek has worked all of his musical life to perfect the 24 Caprices for performance; he will play at the Berry School of Arts on Saturday, July 9, at 1.30pm. Tickets are available online.
Live Music
Entertainment in Milton-Ulladulla
Weekends are made for live music, and there is plenty happening all weekend. Kick things off this Friday (July 8) with Howling Mitch at Seeking Serendipity in Milton, Jacii Lee at the nearby Star Hotel, or Scott Stone is headlining over at the Milton Ulladulla Bowlo. On Saturday, Seeking Serendipity will once again fire up the amps for Roddy Reason. There are plenty more local acts on all weekend - check in with your favourite venues for more artists and times.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.