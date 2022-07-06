What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Delight in the splendour of hundreds of flowering orchids, all under one roof. The Shoalhaven Orchid Society is returning from hiatus to host its first orchid show in two years. A large variety of orchids will be in full flower including exotic and rarely seen orchids from around the world as well as the very popular cymbidiums, slipper orchids and a great selection of our own Australian natives. Society members will be available throughout the day to help answer questions on growing orchids. One lucky visitor will win a beautiful orchid as a lucky door prize. Happening Saturday, July 9, at Bomaderry Community Centre. Doors will be open 9am-4pm.