UPDATE: 4:55pm, Thursday June 30
A multi vehicle crash has closed the Princes Highway in both directions at Falls Creek, south of Nowra.
Advertisement
Five NSW Ambulance paramedic road crews, three NSW Ambulance Inspectors, two Toll Ambulance rescue helicopters each with a critical care doctor and critical care paramedic on board, and a Special Casualty Access Team paramedic were dispatched to the scene near Willowgreen Road, just south of Jervis Bay Road.
Paramedics were called to the scene just after 11.15am.
On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics treated five patients.
A man in his 70s was ejected from his vehicle and was treated for serious head injuries.
After being transported to Shoalhaven District Hospital, he was airlifted to Liverpool hospital in a stable condition.
A second male patient, believed to be in his 70s, was also treated for a head injury.
He was transported by road to Shoalhaven District Hospital in a stable condition.
Three female patients were extricated from their vehicle.
One female patient believed to be in her 70s was treated for leg and shoulder injuries before being airlifted from the scene to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
A second female patient in her 70s was treated for chest injuries and transported by road to St George Hospital in a stable condition and a third female patient in her 70s was assessed and transported to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Lahene said Paramedics worked with the aeromedical teams to triage and stabilise all the patients.
"This was a major deployment of emergency resources and these patients are incredibly lucky to be alive," Mr Lahene said.
Light vehicles can divert in each directions via Jervis Bay Road, Pine Forest Road and Hawken Road, however heavy vehicles are being parked.
Transport management centre are advising drivers to allow extra travel time.
According to travelers, traffic is backed up past Fairfax Road on Jervis Bay Road.
Advertisement
Travelers also said it appears drivers are being redirected through Tomerong.
The road has now re-opened, allowing traffic to move through as normal.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.