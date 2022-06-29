South Coast Register
Highwire over the Blowhole: meet Charles Jackson, Kiama's original daredevil

Kathy Sharpe
Kathy Sharpe
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:45am
Illawarra daredevil Charles Jackson walked across the Kiama Blowhole on a tightrope several times in 1889 before a large crowed of spectators. Various reports say he piggybacked his son on one crossing and was blindfolded during another.

A photo snapped at the weekend and published in The Mercury of a thrill seeker walking the tightrope across the sea at Bombo has stirred memories of the Illawarra's own eccentric dare-devil, Charles Jackson.

