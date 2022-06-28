Shoalhaven City Council is launching a program to not only promote public awareness around pool and spa safety, but to also educate about the need to obtain approval before installing a pool or spa.
Statistics show drowning continues to be one of the leading causes of accidental death for Australian children under five-years of-age.
Advertisement
Many of these drowning occur in swimming pools, due to faulty or non-compliant swimming pool barriers.
Council says many pools and spas sold by department stores and hardware outlets not only require a child resistant barrier, but also require a prior development approval.
"This applies to any pool or spa that holds greater than 2000Lt, with any pool or spa capable of being filled with water greater than 300mm in depth requiring a permanent child-resistant barrier," a council spokesperson said.
"Council has found above ground pools commonly sold as 'swim spas' are often installed without approval and in many cases not surrounded by a child resistant barrier.
"Penalties apply for unfenced and non-compliant pools."
Council's Compliance Team have NSW Fair Trading registered swimming pool inspectors available to answer any questions and can inspect your pool or spa to ensure they meet the legislated requirements.
COVID-19 safe measures are taken by council staff when visiting residential properties.
There are possible insurance and legal implications for property owners of residential and holiday lettings if their pool is non-compliant.
For more information visit Council's Swimming Pools & Spas webpage or call us on 1300 293 111
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.