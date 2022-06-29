What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Market Weekend
Markets across the region
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 3-7pm), Culburra Beach Monthly Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm).
Holiday Fun
The Arty Farty Party
Theatre, music, art, stories, food, circus, and games are coming to Nowra for a very special event: The Arty Farty Party children's festival will bring an explosion of colour and fun to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Some of Australia's best children's theatre shows and street performances will take over the centre for The Arty Farty Party, in a mix of free and ticketed activities. Happening this Saturday, July 2, 10am-3pm. Check out the full program online via Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Pro Wrestling
Grand Slam, Sanctuary Point
For the first time ever, Australian Wrestling Entertainment is coming to The Country Club St George Basin. It will be a 'Saturday Night Slam' that will rock the South Coast, and leave fans wanting more. Promising big action with some of the greatest athletes this country has ever seen, there will be a battle of the highflyers in a Cruiserweight championship match, a Tag-Team match and a Heavyweight title on the line. It's all happening this Saturday, July 2, from 7pm. Tickets available from The Country Club St Georges Basin.
75 Years
Fleet Air Arm Anniversary
Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Fleet Air Arm at HMAS Albatross. Community members are invited to visit the airfield, walk the runway, and meet with the units, personnel of the FAA, and many other local groups. This is a unique chance to get a greater appreciation of the Navy's Fleet Air Arm, and the connections it has with our community. Gates are open this Sunday, July 3, 10am-1pm.
Art Trail
Meet the local creatives
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on July 2, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Coming Up
NAIDOC Week
The Shoalhaven NAIDOC Committee invites the community to celebrate at their 2022 NAIDOC Family Fun Day. Complete with live entertainment, activities for kids, prizes and giveaways, jumping castle, petting zoo, information stalls, VR flight simulator, and so much more, the day is sure to be a hit for the whole family. Join in the fun and free event at Nowra Showground on Wednesday, July 6, 8.30am-2pm.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
