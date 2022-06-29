What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

For the first time ever, Australian Wrestling Entertainment is coming to The Country Club St George Basin. It will be a 'Saturday Night Slam' that will rock the South Coast, and leave fans wanting more. Promising big action with some of the greatest athletes this country has ever seen, there will be a battle of the highflyers in a Cruiserweight championship match, a Tag-Team match and a Heavyweight title on the line. It's all happening this Saturday, July 2, from 7pm. Tickets available from The Country Club St Georges Basin.