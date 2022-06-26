Most would know Pigeon House Mountain (or Didthul as it is known to Yuin Nation people). It once attracted hundreds of visitors per day.
A perfect day walk with spectacular views.
But it no longer attracts as many visitors because is no longer easy to reach.
It now needs a 4WD vehicle AND a lengthy spell of clement weather.
Clyde Ridge Road is the main route, but the maintenance of this road is problematic.
Only one kilometre is maintained by the council.
The rest is maintained by Forestry, but has barely been maintained at all since the bushfires.
Forestry maintains it when they are paid to do so, but it has now degraded to be regularly impassable.
Visitors have gotten stuck and had their vehicles damaged in collisions negotiating the road.
Not a good look for Shoalhaven as a tourist destination.
Representations to stakeholders - Local, State and Federal - have been unsuccessful.
"No money", "Not our responsibility", "Perhaps in a few years".
Fortunately, the people who live here make it possible to still get to Pigeon House.
They maintain these roads and bridges, using their own equipment, time, and money.
Their council rates go to fixing other local Shoalhaven roads, but not their own.
It should not be necessary for locals to maintain tourist routes.
Shoalhaven City Council should take responsibility of maintaining Clyde Ridge Road, to assist the recovery of tourism in the Shoalhaven, and for the safety of visitors.
Help make this happen by signing the petition at https://me.getup.org.au/p/pigeonhouse
In terms of time it is not long ago that Australians would have been adamant that telephones would never be possible, aeroplanes would never fly, landings on the moon and Mars - don't be silly, radio and television - get real.
I could fill 10 pages plus with today's norms that were considered impossible, not that many years ago.
The numbers are declining at a fast pace but there are still Australian's who think reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 - using renewables - will not be possible.
I say to the doubters, be optimistic, just like it would have been with flying to the moon, aeroplanes and television etc, success will finally come.
Investment dollars will now, of course, be many more than in the past. Presently we have available, and still coming, billions and billions of investment money flooding into saving the world from climate change.
This is coming from large numbers of highly respected worldwide organisations - the money they are, and will be investing, will not be wasted.
The advance of climate change/global warming will be halted, in my opinion, well before 2050.
