Shoalhaven prosthetics lab celebrates expansion success

From humble beginnings in a small workshop, X-Tremity Prosthetics and Orthotics has come a long way.
The Nowra-based firm has opened a new, larger premises in the CBD.
At a grand opening celebration on Friday, the team welcomed healthcare colleagues from across the region to their new home on Plunkett St.
General manager Andy Sands said X-Tremity's expansion was driven by a growing patient list, which in turn had put more demand on their local manufacturing services.
The company makes all of its customised prosthetic and orthotic items in the Shoalhaven, and takes on additional work from partner clinics across Australia and in New Zealand.
"Keeping everything very local and very personal has been key," he said.
"A lot of our work is custom-made to people's measurements and to suit their lifestyles.
"We're really big on giving people their life back, making sure they can do things they love, like kayaking, surfing, or mountain bike riding by creating these really intricate devices - it's really cool."
Having already made a name for themselves as innovators in the region (business owner and prosthetist Jens Baufeldt fitted a young local with a bionic arm), X-Tremity still has room to grow.
There is significant demand for prosthetic services in the region; only a handful of providers look after the Shoalhaven and Southern NSW more broadly.
Mr Sands said both side of the business - patient care and manufacturing - have significant expansion potential for expansion.
"We're hoping to expand our presence so people know about us, and then we are looking to expand our manufacturing capabilities as well," he said.
"We can become a custom manufacturing service: people can send us their jobs and requirements, then we make them here on the South Coast before sending them anywhere around Australia or New Zealand."
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
