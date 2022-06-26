Real estate agents join heart-starting mission, defibrillators installed in nine offices

After losing his best friend to a heart attack, ironman Guy Leech set out on a mission to get more defibrillators in more public places.
Now, there will be nine more across the South Coast, as local businesses take up his cause.
Advertisement
Real estate agents across the region have installed defibrillators in their offices, joining forces with Mr Leech and his company, Heart180.
LJ Hooker branches at Nowra, Vincentia, Sanctuary Point, Sussex Inlet, Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Moruya, and Bowral received their machines late last week.
Mr Leech personally delivered the defibrillators at a gathering of the agents in Nowra.
He shared his own experiences of losing loved ones to hear attacks, along with an ambitious goal for the future.
"My goal is to have a defibrillator within 180 seconds of anyone that drops today, and to have people know where the defib is," he said.
"That is the amount of time that you want to have a defib on someone in a perfect situation."
Every day, 120 Australians' hearts will stop beating. Of those people, only about 18 will be resuscitated - usually by a defibrillator.
Mr Leech's story and the confronting statistics resonated with the collective of real estate agents on the South Coast.
Each of the agencies' staff members will be trained to use the defibrillators. During business hours they will be accessible in the offices, and agents will take them to on-site auctions.
Angela Avgerinos, LJ Hooker network performance manager, said more agencies across the state will follow the lead of the South Coast teams.
"We want to offer something to our community... the goal is, across the network, to be known as the group which has the defibs," she said.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.