South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

ON THE BEAT - Friday, June 24 protect your bicycle

By Angus McMillan
Updated June 23 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police Shoalhaven crime prevention officer Senior Constable Angus McMillan.

Whether you ride for work, sport or leisure, the loss of your bicycle can be very inconvenient and expensive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.