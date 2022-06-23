Whether you ride for work, sport or leisure, the loss of your bicycle can be very inconvenient and expensive.
By following some simple tips, you can better protect your bicycle from being damaged or stolen.
Always engrave or mark your bicycle with a UV pen, micro-dot or other permanent means with a unique identifier [e.g. driver's licence number or other personal reference].
Some bicycles are stamped with a unique identification number, also known as a serial number.
The number is located on the underside of the bicycle frame.
Always record the serial number, brand and model of your bicycle and it's accessories.
Take a photo of your bicycle, including any unique identifying features.
Always lock your bicycle frame and wheels to a secure object.
Use a thick chain or steel cable with a good quality D-lock or combination lock.
Remove and secure wheels to frame when leaving bicycle for an extended period of time.
Take any light, pump, helmet or GPS unit and take them with you.
Always park your bicycle in a well lit and populated area, preferably within view of public CCTV cameras.
Never leave your bicycle unattended and unsecured, wherever possible.
When at home, secure your bicycle in a locked compound, garage or inside your house.
Report a theft to police as soon as possible.
This will give police a better chance of catching those responsible. To make a report, contact the Police Assistance line on 131 444 or contact your local police station
