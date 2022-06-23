Local councillors and mayors nationwide have gathered to launch a coalition of elected local government officials to fight for more action on climate change.
Launched at a breakfast event in Canberra at the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) National General Assembly, the initiative from the Cities Power Partnership, Australia's largest network of local governments working towards net zero emissions will be known as 'Local Leaders'.
'Local Leaders' hopes to give local councillors and mayors from around the country a strong voice in state and federal government in advocating for stronger action on climate change.
Shoalhaven City Councillor Dr. Tonia Gray, is one of 52 current local leaders who joined the program, representing the Shoalhaven, which has seen its fair share of climate crises from fires to recent floods.
"Our community wants serious action on climate change," Councillor Gray said.
"Which is why I've joined dozens of other local government representatives to amplify our message to a national level."
Director of the Cities Power Partnership Dr. Portia Odell, said local governments have been leading the way on actions that reduce emissions and set communities up for a thriving future, however she states their voices are often left out of the media.
"As a Local Leader, the Cities Power Partnership team will work with Councillor Tonia Gray on climate-related media opportunities where she can represent the Shoalhaven City Council community on a local, national and sometimes even international level," she said.
Councillor Gray reiterated the need for local leaders to have a larger media presence when discussing climate change.
"It's important to make our communities' needs heard by the state and federal government, because we can achieve change locally," she said.
"Speaking out in the media will help us inspire other communities to capitalise on the benefits a net zero emissions economy brings."
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
