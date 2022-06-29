South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven VET students shine at training awards

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP OF THE CLASS: Ulladulla High School's Maddison Healey won the overall VET Student of the Year award. Picture: supplied

Outstanding vocational students of the Shoalhaven have been recognised for their hard work and persistence at the 17th VET Student of the Year awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.