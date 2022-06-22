The legacy of COVID loomed large over the state's 2022-23 budget announced in Sydney today - with the spotlight focused on health.
Here's what's in it specifically for the South Coast and Eurobodalla Shire:
Advertisement
Communities across the South Coast will benefit from an expansion of the 'Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme' (IPTAAS), with the NSW Government investing an additional $149.5 million.
$28 million will be invested to bolster support for the region's Farm Forestry producers.
The $28 million package will provide a funding boost to Local Land Services' Farm Forestry Program to enhance on-ground education, training and support local producers to drive innovation and promote best practice.
A record $180 million commitment to fund projects that protect the state's iconic coast and estuaries and support strong coastal communities and industries was also announced.
The investment will cover the final six years of the 10-year Marine Estate Management Strategy.
$883 million will be spent over the next four years to attract and retain staff in rural and regional NSW by transforming the way health clinicians are incentivised in the bush.
The South Coast is part of the latest round of the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme (CPTIGS) to improve bus stop infrastructure.
The local community as a result will benefit from $83,000 in grants for improved infrastructure at local bus stops.
Planning and construction continues on Nowra bridge and other upgrades. In 2022-23 the spend will be $100.8m with $167m committed over four years.
For the next financial year the Illawarra and South Coast lines will get a share of the $776.3 million budget. Over four years the total is $2.2 billion.
A major boost to fire management in national parks has also been seen within the state budget, with a massive $598 million investment, delivering 250 permanent jobs and critical infrastructure upgrades.
Funding will also ensure the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) can increase their hazard reduction activity.
Currently, the NPWS in collaboration with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) conduct about 75 per cent of all hazard reduction burning in NSW.
Essential health workers in the Shoalhaven Hospital will have access to an extended hours childcare service on site thanks to an $8 million investment.
The NSW Government will incorporate early childhood education and care services as part of the new hospital being built on the South Coast, increasing the access to childcare for children of hospital workers and providing working families more support.
Students on the South Coast will benefit with funding to deliver a broad range of upgrades, including additional teaching spaces.
The project is part of the continuing school building boom, with the NSW Government investing $1.6 billion in school infrastructure this budget.
Advertisement
$11 million has been allocated for the new Eurobodalla Shire hospital as a part of this year's state budget.
Moruya High School will benefit with $6.7 million to continue upgrading the school.
$1 million funding has been allocated to begin the Batemans Bay HealthOne Facility.
$83 million in regional grant funds were also announced, this includes:
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.