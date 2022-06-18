South Coast Register

Mailbox June 20: Letters to the editor

Updated June 21 2022 - 12:39am, first published June 18 2022 - 6:34am
A bad tumble

On Wednesday 8th June I tripped on a wheel stop at the south Nowra carpark near the RMS. Extensive damage was done to my face and eye. So far 2x GP visits and 2 Ophthalmologist visits.

