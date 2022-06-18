On Wednesday 8th June I tripped on a wheel stop at the south Nowra carpark near the RMS. Extensive damage was done to my face and eye. So far 2x GP visits and 2 Ophthalmologist visits.
Five people stayed with me until the ambulance arrived (about 20 minutes). One man called the ambulance.
One gentleman supported my back for all of that time. Three ladies were also very concerned and helpful. They made sure the car was locked before I left.
I am hoping you can print a message to people I do not even know to say a very heartfelt 'thank you'.
Lorna Gray
The era of a living wage is upon us.
Take a look at Social Security, spends billions trying to force square pegs into round holes.
The dept has devised an insane circular economy, where thousands are being paid to futilely try to drive people into full time jobs that don't exist.
If both sides of this silly equation were put in the same boat and paid a living wage, they could work part time, in a far more productive capacity.
Matt Ford
The massive increase across the world of clearing of land to make space for oil palm plantations is, without doubt , totally out of control.
Animals are being decimated in huge numbers. It seems that this senseless killing will only stop when all the world's forests have been cleared.
Many people would not realise that when visiting supermarket it would be almost certain they would buy a product, or products, containing palm oil.
There are a number of brands that use 100% sustainable palm oil. It may be wise, for peace of mind, to have a look at some of these brands
Brian Measday
The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year. As we approach the End of Financial Year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by June 30.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.
For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn't just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000+ services - it's about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we're here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.
After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.
When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it.
And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, from all of us here at The Salvos: thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
Major Bruce Harmer, The Salvation Army Australia National Public Relations Secretary
