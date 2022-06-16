Home should be a place where you and your family can enjoy safety and security.
Criminals are often opportunists and will target homes with poor home security to steal belongings.
You can secure your home by taking a few simple steps which will significantly lower the risk of your home being the target of thieves.
Here are some simple steps we all can take to help protect our home.
Fit quality security doors, windows, locks, alarms, lighting and warning signs
Secure all windows and doors.
Activate your alarm, smoke detectors and security lighting.
Lock your gates, sheds and garages.
Ensure your street number is clearly visible.
Keep trees and shrubs trimmed to improve visibility around your home
Lock away items such as ladders, tools and gardening equipment.
Don't leave spare keys outside the home.
Don't leave valuables, mobile devices or keys (home or vehicle) in clear view.
Mark valuable property and record details.
Use a timer to activate an internal light or radio to give the impression someone is home.
Have family, a trusted friend or neighbour check on your home. Inform them of your travel plans, park a vehicle in the driveway, collect the garbage bins and mail.
Consider redirecting your mail, newspapers and deliveries.
.Never advertise your travel on social media sites.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Remember you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive.
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
