Plans are in motion to potentially build a brand new suburb in the Shoalhaven.
Currently known as the Moss Vale Road North Urban Release Area, the future suburb would have space for 2000-2500 homes, plus a shopping centre and parks.
Advertisement
The site in question is a 266 hectare parcel of land adjacent to Moss Vale Rd, between Cambewarra Village and Princes Hwy.
It has been identified for development since 2006.
Planning documents have been lodged for the future development, and Shoalhaven City Council is now inviting residents to have their say.
The planning documents on exhibition include:
The planning documents and background information on the proposed development are on public exhibition now.
They will be open to community feedback until Friday, July 1.
Shoalhaven residents can read the plans and provide feedback via the Shoalhaven City Council website.
The naming of the new suburb is also open for feedback through the Geographical Naming Board; feedback on the name is also open until Friday, July 1.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.