Letters to the editor

Anyway, one of Brooke's many detractors declares, "I take my stand with Huskisson": as a Tory, and prominent opponent of reform. Only we know what they do not, since Middlemarch is an historical novel: in 1830, Husky's namesake met his doom at the opening of the Liverpool to Manchester Railway. He was knocked down and killed by the locomotive, Stephenson's Rocket - metaphorically swept away by progress. And, two years later, the Great Reform Act was duly passed.