South Coast Register

Letters to the editor

Updated June 13 2022 - 10:48pm, first published June 10 2022 - 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Housing option to consider

I find the ever-increasing price of housing, lack of affordable stock and options, for people on low incomes, people with a disability and young people is an embarrassment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.