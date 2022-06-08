Absolute beachfront in Callala Beach

House of the Week
Bed 1 | Bath 1 | Car 1
At last, your opportunity to buy into the tightly held and absolute beachfront on beautiful Callala Beach - a dream come true opportunity, as rarely are these properties offered to the open market.
Imagine being able to step onto the white sands from your very own back door, with your own private beach access and uninterrupted 180 degree views of Jervis Bay while listening to the waves - this Callala Beach property has it all in abundance.
Filled with character, this original two to three bedroom home is only about 30 metres from the white sands of Callala Beach.
The home offers a huge rumpus room downstairs flowing straight out to the beach while upstairs features two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, modernised kitchen and balcony with uninterrupted water views.
There is a second shower and toilet at the external laundry along with an outdoor shower to wash the salt and sand from your beach walks and morning swims.
The home is a successful holiday rental as well as a private retreat and is the perfect site for a new home should you desire, as it offers ample room on the large 930sqm block to build your dream home.
Searching for that once in a lifetime location? Then come to 65 Quay Road for a home and lifestyle!
