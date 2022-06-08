What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

It's almost time to shred on the waves and the guitars - Surflife festival is landing in Gerringong this long weekend. Catch the stellar lineup of musical acts at Gerringong Town Hall, including Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Bakers Eddy, Debbies, Satin Cali, 19-Twenty, and many more. Gerringong Bowling Club will host free live music sessions, and a surfboard swap meet; keep an eye out for the Surflife buskers down town while you're there. Cruising into town on June 10-12. Get your tickets online.