What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Musical Theatre
Little Shop of Horrors
A lovesick hero, a bloodthirsty plant, a mouth watering musical. Nowra Players present: Little Shop of Horrors. In this dazzling revival, the beloved story of hapless florist Seymour and his carnivorous singing plant is brought to life. Opening Friday, June 10 at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Book your tickets online or at the box office.
For a cause
Milton Quilters Exhibition
Check out the impressive array of bright and beautiful quilts at the annual Milton Quilters Exhibition. Supporting the Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary, select items from the exhibition and other handmade goods will be on sale. Entry to the quilt show is $5 for adults, and kids can get in for free. Showing from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Festival time
Surflife festival Gerringong
It's almost time to shred on the waves and the guitars - Surflife festival is landing in Gerringong this long weekend. Catch the stellar lineup of musical acts at Gerringong Town Hall, including Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Bakers Eddy, Debbies, Satin Cali, 19-Twenty, and many more. Gerringong Bowling Club will host free live music sessions, and a surfboard swap meet; keep an eye out for the Surflife buskers down town while you're there. Cruising into town on June 10-12. Get your tickets online.
Market Weekend
Shop local in your town
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), a pop-up vintage and retro market at Milton CWA (Saturday, 8am-2pm), and the Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (Sunday, 10am-1pm).
Viking Festival
Step back in time
Sussex Inlet will be transformed into a traditional Viking village this month, in celebration of the town's Scandinavian heritage. Bring the whole family for a full day of fun at the annual Viking Festival. Check out the traditional Viking village and wooden boat flotilla, sample the food market, try fun activities in the kids' zone, enjoy some live music at the Danish beer garden, and take in a Galamban Aboriginal cultural experience with weaving and story telling. Saturday, June 11, 9am to 7.45pm.
Art Trail
Long weekend special edition
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. 12 of Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces for this special long weekend event. Artists' spaces are open on June 11, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Coming Up
FOCK: Festival of Canoe and Kayak
Keen paddlers are being called to Kangaroo Valley for a brand new festival celebrating all things canoe and kayak. FOCK - the Festival of Canoe and Kayak - is offering a family-friendly paddling scavenger hunt, a fancy black tie sunset paddle, an on-water concert (only viewable from your kayak or canoe), a world record attempt at the longest line of canoes and kayaks, and much more. It's all happening on June 17-19. Tickets and more information can be found on the FOCK website.
Coming Up
Bomo RSL's last disco
Before the Bomaderry RSL changes hands, the beloved venue is having one last hurrah. On Friday night (June 17), have a last Dance with Chance at the 70s/80s themed disco - featuring local favourite DJ Chance Hanlon, and a $1000 raffle. Karaoke more your speed? Drop in on Saturday night (June 18). Or front up on Sunday (June 19) for your second chance to win in the $1000 super Sunday raffle.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
